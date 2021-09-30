Queensland [Australia], September 30 (ANI): Meg Lanning-led Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the one-off pink-ball Test here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

At the time of the toss, Australia skipper Lanning said: "We are going to bowl. The wicket looks fresh. We are really excited."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record for Most Appearances in UEFA Champions League, Achieves Feat During Match Against Villarreal.

On the other hand, India captain Mithali Raj said: "We would have bowled first as well."

Mithali Raj on Wednesday had confirmed that Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the pink-ball Test against Australia. "She is ruled out for the Test match," said Mithali during a virtual pre-match press conference.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women, Day-Night Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND W vs AUS W Pink Ball Test on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv.

Playing XI: Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafail Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)