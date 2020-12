Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Australia were 15 for no loss at dinner break while chasing 90 to win the first Test against India here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

India: 244 and 36/9 in 21.2 overs

Australia: 191 and 15 for no loss in 5 overs (Mattew Wade batting 14, Joe Burns batting 0).

