Kingston, Jul 12 (AP) Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the first ever day-night test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

The Australians won the first two tests and, for the series closer, have dropped frontline spinner Nathan Lyon and gone for an all-pace attack by bringing in Scott Boland beside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek Runs Riot To Lift Her Maiden Wimbledon Title With Double Bagel Over Amanda Anisimova.

The West Indies, on the other hand, broke up its all-pace attack from Grenada by recalling left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican at the expense of quick Anderson Phillip.

Also, opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite was dropped following his 100th test in Grenada after scores in the series of 4, 4, 0, 7. He was replaced by Mikyle Louis, while Guyana's Kevlon Anderson will debut at No. 3 in the order after displacing Keacy Carty.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Lord's Test Hangs in Balance After India Match England's First Innings Score.

Lyon was dropped for the first time in 12 years with Australia believing it doesn't need him in pink ball conditions. That left Travis Head as its best spin option.

Starc will play his 100th test, the 16th Australian to the landmark. He's five wickets away from a career 400. Hazlewood was eight wickets away from 300.

Australia's bowlers have dominated the series after winning the first two tests — by 159 runs in Barbados then by 133 runs in Grenada — to secure the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Lineups:

West Indies: Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (captain), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)