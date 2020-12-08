Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Australia scored 186 for five in the third and final T20 International against India here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with 80 off 53 balls.

Also Read | Did Virat Kohli Miss to Call for DRS on Time or Broadcaster's Fault? Replay on Big Screen Adds to Confusion As Tracker Shows Matthew Wade Was LBW.

Brief scores:

Australia: 186/5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 80, Glenn Maxwell 54; Washington Sundar 2/34).

Also Read | BFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)