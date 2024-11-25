Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) India were on course for a famous win in Perth after reducing Australia to for 227 for eight in their second innings at tea on day four of the first Test here on Monday.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance. Alex Carey (30 batting) was left stranded as Mitchell Starc (12) fell at stroke of tea.

Three wickets fell in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 104 for five at lunch.

Brief Scores: India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs Australia: 104 and 227 for eight in 53.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42).

