Chess is a brilliant game of strategy and skill. It requires two players to outsmart each other with their focus and thinking skills. Each piece on the board moves in a special way and in a particular direction, and players have to pick their moves very carefully. The goal is to protect the king while trying to trap the opponent's king in a move called 'checkmate.' The game is all about concentration, strategy, thinking ahead and always staying one step in front of the opponent. It is like solving a puzzle where literally every move matters! The game is very engaging and it is enjoyed by people of all ages and genders and also by both the players as well as spectators.

The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 begins on Monday, November 25 and will continue until Sunday, December 15. The event will take place in Singapore. In honour of the event, Google, which is presenting the World Chess Championship, has created a fun doodle. As the event kicks off today, let’s take a look at some fun facts about the game.

1. Chess is believed to have originated in India around the 6th century and was called ‘Chaturanga,’ which means four divisions of the military, which are the cavalry, elephants, infantry, and chariots.

2. Chess is recognised as a sport by the International Olympic Committee, even though it is not a part of the Olympic games.

3. The longest game of chess in history lasted over 20 hours and 269 moves, and it ended in a draw. The game was played between Ivan Nikolic and Goran Arsovic in 1989.

4. The word checkmate comes is derived from the Persian words ‘Shah Mat,’ which means that the king is dead or the king is helpless.

5. The queen was not always the most powerful piece. In the previous versions of the game, the piece could only move one square diagonally.

6. Did you know that the knight is the only chess piece that can ‘jump’ over others on the chessboard? It moves in an L shape.

7. In 1997, a supercomputer called the Deep Blue became the first machine to defeat a reigning world champion, Garry Kasparov, in a chess match.

8. The fastest way to win a game of chess is through the ‘fool’s mate.’ This can happen in just two moves, but the opponent must make mistakes.

9. There are over 8 million different ways for the first four moves in a chess game to take place.

10. Chess is one of the most popular games in the world. It is played by millions of people in over 150 countries, irrespective of age, gender, culture, or background.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, there is always something new to learn and appreciate about the incredible game of strategy and skill. As we wait for the World Chess Championship 2024 to conclude and crown a new World Chess Champion, let’s continue to enjoy this timeless game, challenge ourselves on the board, and discover more aspects of chess.

