Melbourne [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Australia has named two 13-member squads for their ODI series against India and New Zealand, from December 5-23, with skipper Alyssa Healy set to miss the series against Women in Blue as she continues recovery from a knee injury. Australia will host India for a three-match ODI series in early December, followed by a trip to New Zealand later in the month for another three-ODI event.

Alyssa will be fit for the series against New Zealand. Tahlia McGrath will captain the team in her absence against India, as per ICC.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Queensland batter, 21-year-old Georgia Voll has received her maiden call-up to the India series squad. Voll is among the top three run-scorers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League and the Women's National Cricket League and has four half-centuries to her name across the two tournaments.

"We have chosen an experienced squad for these two upcoming tours with next year's Ashes series and ICC Women's World Cup very much very much the focus," Cricket Australia's Head of Performance (women's cricket) and national selector, Shawn Flegler said.

Also Read | PKL 2024: Bhavani Rajput's Masterclass Help UP Yoddhas For Massive Win Over Tamil Thalaiavas.

"Georgia Voll has had a strong start to the summer and has shown her potential over several years."

"She will form an exciting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order in what will be a great opportunity for her to get a taste of international cricket against a strong India side."

"The decision for Alyssa Healy to miss the India series was made with a longer-term view to the Ashes, with her availability for the New Zealand series to become clearer over the next few weeks."

"Tahlia McGrath impressed as captain in tough conditions during the World Cup and will have strong support from Ash Gardner who has developed into a strong leader within the side, both on and off the field," he concluded.

All six ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Australia are currently at the top with 28 points. India is at number three, while New Zealand are at number six and yet to qualify for next year's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India.

Australia also provided updated on the injured Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, and Tayla Vlaeminck. Molineux and Brown were injured during the WBBL, while Vlaeminck has been battling a shoulder injury since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

"Sophie has returned to play following knee soreness which will continue to be managed over the course of the summer," Australian Women's Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth said.

"Darcie has resumed training following a hip muscle strain and is on track for both series," added Kate.

Both players will be available for national duty, while Vlaeminck continues to rehabilitate.

"Tayla underwent right shoulder stabilisation surgery last week and is unavailable for the remainder of the 2024/25 season," concluded Kate.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Tahlia McGrath (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Voll

Australia squad for New Zealand ODIs: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Schedule:

Women's ODI Series v India5 December: Allan Border Field, Brisbane8 December: Allan Border Field, Brisbane11 December: WACA Ground, Perth

Women's ODI Series v New Zealand19 December: Basin Reserve, Wellington21 December: Basin Reserve, Wellington23 December: Basin Reserve, Wellington. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)