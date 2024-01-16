Adelaide [Australia], January 16 (ANI): Australia and West Indies on Tuesday named their playing eleven for the upcoming first Test match of the two-game series in Adelaide.

According to cricket.com.au, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the return of Cameron Green to the side that has been rearranged after David Warner retired from the long-format. Steve Smith will play the role of an opener in Test cricket for the Aussies.

Meanwhile, West Indies have announced that they will bring in three debutants, with the Caribbean skipper Kraigg Brathwaite revealing that middle-order pair Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves, along with pacer Shamar Joseph, will all play their first Test.

Following David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith has moved to the top of the order leaving the number four spot for Green in Australia's upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies which will begin on January 17 in Adelaide.

"I don't feel any pressure. Obviously replacing someone like Steve is pretty tough. But I'm just going to play my own way. But I'm obviously grateful for him putting that in his mind and thinking of me. I think he's super excited to be opening. I think it's a win-win," Green said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach. (ANI)

