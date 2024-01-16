NorthEast United FC secured their first win in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 defeating I-League side Shillong Lajong 2-1 on Monday. Nestor Albiach's brace from the penalty spot in the second half helped NorthEast United FC to clinch a win after coming from behind to seal the three points against Shillong Lajong. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC Confident Ahead of Punjab FC Clash.

The Highlanders could have won the game by a significant margin if they had capitalized on their opportunities. The first half was lively, with NorthEast United FC creating numerous chances from both flanks. Redeem Tlang missed the initial opportunity of the game in the third minute, failing to convert an open goal from close range. A couple of minutes later, Romain Philippoteaux had another substantial chance, but Shillong Lajong FC's defence denied him.

The deadlock was broken by the I-League side in the 17th minute when Douglas Rosa Tardin's precise right-footed shot found the bottom right corner, giving his team an early lead against the run of play. Shillong Lajong FC had a promising chance from a set-piece in the 27th minute, with Daniel Goncalves's header hitting the crossbar; otherwise, the Reds could have secured a sustainable two-goal lead.

In the second half, Juan Pedro Benali's side corrected their mistakes from the first half. The Highlanders initiated a wave of attacks from the opening minute of the final half and got their desired equalising goal in the 59th minute.

Philippoteaux delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box and Nestor Albiach made no mistake to find the back of the net. NorthEast United FC earned a penalty in the 65th minute when Pursunep tackled Macarton Louis Nickson from behind. Albiach calmly converted the spot kick, giving his team a crucial one-goal lead.

In the 97th minute, Renan Paulino had the final opportunity to level the score, but he couldn't keep his free-kick on target from just outside the box. Benali's side will lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday as both sides aim to finish their cup campaigns on high.

