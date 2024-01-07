Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Women's T20I here on Sunday.

Australia made one change, bringing Kim Garth for Natalie Brown, while India fielded the same playing XI.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India won the first T20I by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Also Read | Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)