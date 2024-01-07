Defending champions Manchester City play their first game of the FA Cup campaign against Huddersfield at home. Another domestic dominance looks on the cards for Pep Guardiola’s men as they are well within sight of Liverpool in the league table, despite being third there. They head into this game on the back of a two-game winning streak and with a trophy in the form of Club World Cup already in the bag, the morale in the squad is high. Huddersfield are not in the best of form lately and are placed 21st in the English Championship. They were thumped 4-1 by Leicester City in their last match and have a battle on their hands, making a trip to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City versus Huddersfield starts at 7:30 pm IST. Arsenal to Wear All White Kit in FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool Due to Campaign Against Knife Crime and Youth Violence (Watch Video).

Erling Haaland is in contention to make his comeback for Manchester City while there could also be a place in the starting eleven for Jeremy Doku. John Stones has been ruled out of this game while Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips will undergo late fitness to determine their availability. Julian Alvarez has done well for the club in the recent past and he will be a goal-scoring threat for the team.

Oliver Turton, Patrick Jones, Jonathan Hogg, Kian Harratt, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Daniel Ward and Chris Maxwell are all ruled out with injuries for Huddersfield. Yuta Nakayama is away for international duty with Japan and will be a major missing. Brahima Diarra in midfield has his task cut out with Manchester City set to dominate possession. Sorba Thomas is likely to lead the attack for the visitors. FA Cup 2023–24: Chelsea Enters Fourth Round With Comfortable Win Against Preston North End; Aston Villa and Newcastle United Also Advance.

When is Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will face Huddersfield in the third round of FA Cup 2023-24 on Sunday, January 7. The Manchester City vs Huddersfield match will be played at Etihad Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Huddersfield match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Huddersfield, football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester City should secure an easy win at home here with their attacking players likely to have a field day.

