New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Former Australian Rules Football legend Joshua P Kennedy embraced the Indian sport of Kabaddi and got a hands-on experience at the Pro Kabaddi League in New Delhi. The athlete's visit to India is part of a cultural exchange, recognizing the sporting excellence shared between the two countries.

During his visit, the former footballer exchanged jerseys with Sachin Tanwar star raider for Tamil Thalaivas and Arjun Deshwal, the skipper for the Jaipur Pink Panthers symbolizing camaraderie and mutual respect between the two nations. The athlete also indulged in knowledge building about the sport and trained with the team to prepare for his upcoming captaincy in an All-Star match at the Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid, scheduled to take place in Melbourne on December 28.

Ahead of this dynamic cross-sport engagement, the Indian league's presence in Melbourne will feature a mix of Australian and Indian players, marking a unique blend of sporting traditions between the two countries.

Visit Victoria, the official tourism body for the State of Victoria in Australia, hosted an 'Every bit different' showcase of major cultural exchange in the city over the weekend, as the Indian traveller awaits new sporting experiences in Melbourne and Victoria. In addition to the Boxing Day Test, the Australian Open and the Formula 1 at the Australian Grand Prix, the city of Melbourne is all set to debut the Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid in partnership with Pro Kabaddi League.

Reflecting on his debut visit to India, Joshua P. Kennedy, said, "Experiencing kabaddi firsthand has been incredible. It is a sport that is fast, intense, and deeply rooted in Indian culture. Engaging with the Pro Kabaddi League has not only expanded my understanding of the game but also highlighted the power of sports to bridge cultures. I am looking forward to taking a piece of this experience back to Melbourne and cannot wait to see how Kabaddi resonates with Australian audiences during the All-Star game."

Speaking on the occasion, Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, said, "With shared passion and love for sport, the introduction of India's exceptional sporting league, Pro Kabaddi, in Melbourne is anticipated to be a cultural breakthrough for our largest growing diaspora. Melbourne has long been celebrated as the sporting capital of the world and initiatives like these embody the spirit of cultural exchange that define our city. From sport to art, food, and culture, Melbourne welcomes the world to experience the spirit of Kabaddi."

Anupam Goswami, Pro Kabaddi League Chairman, said, "We are thrilled to be invited by Visit Victoria for a PKL demonstration in Melbourne, one of the world's foremost sporting destination cities. Coming at the apex phase of the ongoing PKL Season XI, it is a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our League, as well as the cadence and energy of kabaddi as a truly world-class sport from India".

With Melbourne's recognition as the sporting capital of the world, the city's growing appeal and affinity is all set to bring a new wave of excitement among Indian travellers with the addition of this sporting event. With a shared passion for sport, food, and art, Melbourne has become a preferred destination for solo travellers, families, and groups of friends from India. The Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid league in Melbourne promises to further spotlight this shared connection and is expected to attract significant interest from Indian sports fans.Visit Victoria invites Indian travellers to explore Melbourne's unique blend of global sporting events and cultural vibrancy, making it a must-visit destination this winter. (ANI)

