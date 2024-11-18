India are all set to face Australia in the first of the five-Test matches starting from November 22 at Perth. India is visiting Australia for the first time since 2020-21 when they won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second consecutive time. Australia are prepared to give them a tough fight here as they are the defending World Test Championship winners and have a better preparation compared to the build of the visitors who are coming from a tough series loss against New Zealand. Australia have a mix of youth and experience in their team. The recent addition of Mitchell Marsh have added some power down the order and he can change the game in a few overs with his positive approach. Although Marsh has not been part of Australia's preparations for the series due to a personal reason. Mitchell Marsh Reveals He Went Straight to Pub After Arriving in Perth Following Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 Final Win Against India, Shares Funny Anecdote (Watch Video).

Mitchell Marsh and Wife Greta Welcomed Their First Child

According to The West Australian, all-rounder Mitch Marsh, welcomed his first child with wife Greta just days out from the first Test of the Australian summer. Marsh and Greta became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, November 17 night although Marsh immediately joined the Australia team practice on Monday morning. It was there when he revealed the news of becoming father to his teammates. Marsh was exempted from media commitments so he could spend time with his family this week but will play against India when the Border-Gavaskar series gets underway at Optus Stadium on Friday. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Travis Head, who filled in for the man nicknamed ‘Bison’, said the big West Aussie was in good spirits. “Everyone was very eager for him, very excited, and it was a good feeling this morning coming here and seeing Mitch, and he’s going well,” he said at The West Test launch. Everyone was over the moon for him, and he was the same old Mitch. It’s an exciting week, and he’ll get what he needs to do.” In the absence of fellow all-rounder Cam Green, who will miss the summer through injury, Marsh is expected to pick up extra overs during the five-match series against India.

