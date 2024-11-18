Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details: The Pakistan national cricket team's next assignment after the Australia ODIs and T20Is is a white-ball tour of Zimbabwe. The Pakistan national cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan and his men recently registered a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia Down Under after a wait of 22 years. Beating the world champions on their home turf is no mean feat and Pakistan national cricket team will take a lot of confidence from this into the ODI series against Zimbabwe. However, the T20Is did not go as per Pakistan's plan as they suffered a crushing 0-3 whitewash. Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe will start with the ODI series on November 24 and it will come to an end with the last T20I, on December 5. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Mohammad Rizwan will have his second assignment as Pakistan national cricket team's white-ball captain but the wicketkeeper-batter has been rested from the T20Is against Zimbabwe. The likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah also have been rested for the tour and the youngsters will look to make the most of this opportunity. Zimbabwe earlier this year had put up an impressive show against India in a T20I series despite losing the five-game affair and would aim at taking the visitors by surprise in the upcoming tour. Australia Clean Sweep Pakistan 3-0 in AUS vs PAK T20I Series As Bowlers, Marcus Stoinis Shine in Hobart to Defeat Green Shirts By Seven Wickets.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024?

In India, Sony Sports Network has in the past provided live telecast of cricket matches in Zimbabwe. So, PAK vs ZIM live telecast in India is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network. However, same cannot be confirmed at the moment.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024?

FanCode will provide live streaming of the PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs ZIM ODI and T20I series live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but would need a pass for the same. A Pakistan national cricket team full of some exciting youngsters will look to make a name for themselves against Zimbabwe but the hosts cannot be underestimated either.

