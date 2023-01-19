Melbourne [Australia], January 19 (ANI): After Mackenzie McDonald's shocker against Rafael Nadal on Tuesday, Jenson Brooksby defeated second seed Casper Ruud on Wednesday in the Rod Laver Arena.

The Melbourne debutante Brooksby was in control throughout the match and clinched a big victory against Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2.

By aggravating the two-time major finalist and keeping him confined in his weaker corner for the majority of the three hours and 55 minutes of play, Brooksby achieved the biggest victory of his career.

The 22-year-old American dominated the lengthy rallies, winning 55 of 80 games involving nine or more balls. Both men struggled to hold their serves, with 25 break point opportunities split 13-12 in Brooksby's favour. However, compared to Ruud's four conversions, the American scored nine, which was the difference in the game.

The most significant of those break points occurred in the second game, on set point for Brooksby, with Ruud serving at 30/40. A backhand that Brooksby used to win the match clipped the net and trickled over the net at the end of a lengthy 26-ball rally.

After the second set, Ruud left the court for a medical timeout. The World No. 3 dug deep to force a fourth set, but was outclassed in the decider.

"First and foremost, Casper is a warrior. I knew it would be great battle out there. I was pretty confident with my level and just wanted to have fun competing out there. I was just really proud of my mental resolve there, after the third-set battle didn't go my way, to just turn it around," ATP.com quoted Ruud saying in a post-match presentation.

"[I had to] just keep bringing my level. I thought I was playing really strong and I just wanted every game to not lose my focus out there," Brooksby said.

"That's going to be another battle for sure. A lot of Americans are doing really well right now and we're all pushing each other. I'm just looking forward to the next one," Brooksby said of the matchup. (ANI)

