Harmanpreet Kaur-led India is set to start the new year campaign with a Women's Tri-Series before moving into the next big assignment, ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2023. The inaugural clash of the Women's Tri-Series 2023 is staged between hosts South Africa Women and India Women on January 19 (Thursday) at the sole venue of the whole event, Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The match will commence at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women will resume their cricketing action after a humiliating defeat at home turf against Australia in December 2022. With ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2023 also scheduled to be held in South Africa in February, the preceding Tri-Series is a perfect chance for India Women to acclimate to the conditions and strategize for the global tournament. IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match in East London.

Harmanpreet Kaur led her contingent to many massive glories last year, including the Silver Medal holders in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Women's T20I Asia Cup title. It is once again that big time of the year when the Kaur-led side will be on the move and with a fitting record in multi-nation events, Team India will be favourites to start with.

On the contrary, South Africa Women were last seen playing in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The long break from action might incapacitate the hosts; however, the Suné Luus-led team might not be under much pressure in home conditions. South Africa Women and India Women will play each other twice in this tournament. The opening contest is expected to be exhilarating when the two top-notch sides square off on Thursday.

When is 1st T20I match of Women's Tri-series 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 1st T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series between South Africa Women and India Women will be played on January 19 (Thursday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 10:00 pm IST. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women SA Tri-Series 1st T20I Cricket Match in East London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast 1st T20I of Women's Tri-series 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women's Tri-series 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of this match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0 to watch the Live Telecast of Ist T20I of the Women's Tri-Series 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of 1st T20I of Women's Tri-series 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of the Star network, will provide live streaming of the Ist T20I of South Africa Women's Tri-Series 2023. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of the 1st T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

