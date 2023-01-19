India will be looking to get back to winning ways when it takes on Wales in their final pool D match in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. After a convincing 2-0 win over Spain in their opener, the Indian men’s hockey team were left frustrated when they failed to beat England. They are currently second in the group stage due to an inferior goal difference compared to England. The main aim for the host nation will be to improve their goal-scoring stat against Wales so that they can make it to the next round without having to play the extra qualifier. Wales are the 14th-ranked team in the world and it will be a surprise if they put on a solid defence against this Indian side. India versus Wales will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:00 PM IST. India Women’s Hockey Team Trounce South Africa 7–0 To Register Second Consecutive Win in Four-Game Series.

The Indian team was given a positive update on the injury to midfielder Hardik Singh. The star player is expected to miss just one game which is against Wales after suffering what appeared to be a serious problem against England. Drag flicking is becoming a problem for the home side and this is where Harmanpreet Singh, the team’s skipper, will need to step up his game. India was not committing much in the attack against England but against Wales, the team game plan will be to attack from the onset.

Wales suffered another defeat in the World Cup when they shipped in five goals versus Spain as well in addition to England. James Carson scored the first goal for the team at the main event which was a positive. The team showed good spirit right until the second quarter but it quickly went downhill for them from there. Against India, coach Danny Newcombe will adopt a similar approach of being resolute in the middle of the park and hoping things go well. Today’s Hockey Match Live: Check FIH World Cup 2023 Odisha Schedule for January 19.

When to watch India vs Wales Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings, and Venue of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup match here:

India will face Wales in their final Pool D match at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday, January 19. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Wales, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. So you can watch the Pool D match between India and Wales live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the match for DD Free Dish users.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Wales, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, in India?

The online streaming for India vs Wales Hockey Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available for the fans. You can enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the game. But fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to access it. The Indian fans will be more interested in the manner of victory for their team today and expect a goal fest this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).