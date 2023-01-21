Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): America's Sebastian Korda produced another shocker in the ongoing Australian Open as he defeated the seventh-seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the third round of the men's singles category at Melbourne on Friday.

The American downed the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open finalist 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) to advance to the round of 16.

Korda struck the ball with confidence from the first point onwards and broke Medvedev in the first game. His composure was key in his win as he held his nerves in first and third-set tiebreaks to clinch a memorable win in two hours and 59 minutes.

"It was an unbelievable match," said Korda in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP. "I kind of knew what I had to do. I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions, but I am thrilled right now, I played amazing, and it was an unbelievable match from me," he added.

This win saw Korda rise to number 28 in ATP Live Rankings and could see a new career high after the tournament but Medvedev, a former world number one has dropped out of the top 10 to sink to number 12 in the live rankings.

Korda will face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the round of 16, who defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada in his third-round match by 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in a three hour, 40-minute affair.

Meanwhile, the other Canadian, Felix Auger Aliassime continued to progress in the tournament, advancing to fourth round after a win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The Canadian made a start by winning the opening set, in contrast with his starts against Vasek Pospisil and Alex Molcan.

"I had a great start compared to my two first rounds, so this was better," Felix said in the post-match. "It kind of gave me a little cushion. Against tough opponents, there are going to be ups and downs. I was playing a bit tight and not going for it in the second set, and he did, so credit to him."

"I am happy with the way I turned things around and I think the last two sets were probably some of my best ones so far this tournament."

Notably, Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect run in the ongoing 2023 Australian Open on Friday as he moved past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round here at Rod Laver Arena.

In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish.

The victory sets up a Sunday matchup with Jannik Sinner, a rematch of the Greek's dominant Melbourne quarterfinal from the previous year.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner defeated Marton Fucsovics on Friday, he completed a thorough turnaround and advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Italian won by scores of 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0. (ANI)

