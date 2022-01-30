Melbourne [Australia], January 30 (ANI): The number one seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova battled in the women's doubles final to win their first Australian Open title on Sunday.

The top-seeded Czechs held off the inspired pairing of Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 in a two-hour, 42-minute tussle at Rod Laver Arena.

The victory delivered them a fourth Grand Slam women's doubles title and, like women's singles champion Ash Barty, they now own major titles on all three surfaces.

They previously won the 2018 Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles, and a second Roland Garros trophy last year - the same tournament at which Krejcikova broke through for the singles title.

"It's amazing," Siniakova said, in the pair's post-match press conference as per wtatennis.com. "After playing last year the final, we are so happy that we have the title. It was a really big fight, and we needed to push hard."

"We were fighting hard to get the Australian one. So it's just really exciting and super happy, because the focus on the Grand Slam ... you want to get these titles, the big ones, so I'm just extremely happy that we got it."

"Last year we finished in the finals, so just to get again all the way to the finals and finally making it, it's perfect," added Krejcikova. "It's like a huge, I would say, relief. We're just extremely happy that it's finally our trophy.

"In the second set I was just telling Katka, 'Let's keep going, let's keep playing, we're gonna get our chances again, and we have to convert them.' I think this was pretty much the key in second set that we convert the chances. Same thing [in the] third set. This match was really tight and it was a really long match."

The number one seeds also erased the disappointment of losing last year's AO final to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka. (ANI)

