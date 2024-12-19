Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 19 (PTI) Avani Prashanth stayed on course to getting her playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, despite an over par third round at the Final Qualifier of Lalla Aicha Q-School.

Avani, who shot 69-69 in the first two rounds carded 1-over 73 at Par-72 Al Maaden Golf Course.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UECL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Avani at 6-under through 54 holes is Tied-15th with the next best Indian being Amandeep Drall (70-71-72) at 5-under and Tied-20th.

Sneha Singh (73-70-72) is 3-under and T-35, while Hitaashee Bakshi (76-77-67) is 2-over and T-71 and Vani Kapoor (72-73-75) is 3-over and T-84.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The competitors for the 90-hole five-round qualifier alternate between the Par-72 Royal Golf Marrakech and Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Marrakech courses.

The fifth round will be played on Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

The Top 20 and ties will get Category 12 status with No. 21-50 getting Category 16 and the rest will get Category 19.

Spain's Blanca Fernandez fired a round of 67(-6) for a 13-under on day three at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech to lead by one-shot.

The Spaniard began the day in a share of third place and started well with a birdie on the first before making an eagle on the fourth. She had six birdies and an eagle against two bogeys.

Daniela Darquea continued her fine form at the Royal Golf Marrakech firing a round of 68 (-4) on day three in Morocco. She was second at 12-under.

Ireland's Anna Foster had an exceptional third day firing the round of the week at Al Maaden with a 65 (-8). She is tied third with Teresa Toscano (67).

Germany's Polly Mack, who is in outright fifth place on 10-under-par, posted a bogey-free 69 (-3) at Royal. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)