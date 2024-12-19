Chelsea will be continuing their campaign in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 when they will take on Shamrock Rovers at their home. Chelsea are having a very good season under new coach Enzo Maresca. After a dismal season last year, they are currently at the second place in the Premier League 2024-25 table. At the same time, they have dominated the league stage in the UECL so far and will like to finish it on a high when they take on the Irish outfit. Chelsea have won all five of their matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League so far and despite Shamrock having a good defensive record, they will be confident to secure a victory here. Mykhailo Mudryk Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive For Banned Substance, Chelsea Footballer Provides Statement (See Post).

Meanwhile, The League of Ireland outfit have faced English opponents on four previous occasions, losing both group games against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2011-12 Europa League, while also going down 9-2 on aggregate to Manchester United in the 1957-58 European Cup. This is just their third appearance in a UEFA group stage and they have proven they belong at this level under coach Stephen Bradley, sitting in the top eight at present following a fine 3-0 win over Borac Banja Luka last time out. That took Rovers to 11 points, and they remain unbeaten across the league phase ahead of facing Chelsea away from home.

When is Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns with Irish club Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 on Friday, December 19. The Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge, London, England and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel. For Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below. Gigi Donnarumma Suffers Facial Injuries Following Wilfried Singo Foul During Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 2024–25 Clash, Video and Pics Go Viral.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea, based on their recent form, are expected to win this contest with an ease.

