India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: We have an exciting series decider on the cards as the India women's cricket team lock horns with the West Indies women's cricket team in the third and final T20I. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had started the series on a winning note, beating West Indies by 49 runs before the visitors fought back in the second game to square the series. This is a now a winner-take-all showdown and both India and West Indies will look to put up a thrilling show at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form from the first T20I with a second consecutive half-century but apart from her and Richa Ghosh, who played a quickfire 32-run knock off 17 deliveries, there wasn't much to talk about of the Indian batting. The bowlers too did not have a good time either with Hayley Matthews unleashing carnage with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 47-ball 85. Qiana Joseph too was in good form. West Indies have the momentum heading into the series decider but India can be expected to bounce back after the underwhelming show in the second T20I. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team vs the West Indies women's national cricket team 3rd T20I 2024 will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on December 19. The IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024?

Viacom 18 holds the broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform for Viacom18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. A tough contest is expected between the two teams with India eventually edging out the visitors to win the series 2-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).