Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 15 (PTI) India's most talented amateur Avani Prashanth will be hoping to move into professional golf, when she tees up at the gruelling five-round 90-hole Lalla Aicha Ladies European Tour Qualifying School tournament, starting here on Saturday.

A total of 12 Indians are playing in the 151-player field, which has golfers from 41 countries.

Avani, who as an amateur won a professional title on the Ladies European Tour Access Series, was also the winner of Queen Sirikit Cup individual and was fourth at the World Amateur Team Championships individual section.

She also strung together a series of Top-10 finishes on the LET events while playing on special invitations.

Another young Indian star looking to get to on the Tour full time is Pranavi Urs, who had a status on the Epson Tour (second rung Tour in the United States).

The other leading Indian players will include Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi.

The growth of Indian women on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour has also thrown up talents like Sneha Singh, who topped the domestic Hero Order of Merit, Seher Atwal, Durga Nittur, Ananya Datar and Jasmine Shekar.

Last year India was given the honour of hosting one of the Pre-Qualifiers and it was repeated this year, from where six Indians made the grade and joined six others, who got exemption into the Final stage.

This week's Final Stage of the Qualifying School for 2024 will be hosted by two courses -- the Royal Golf Marrakech (6,268 yards) and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech (6,629 yards).

