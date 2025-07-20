Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 20 (PTI) Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia shot a 1-under 70 in the third round to be Tied 34th at the British Open here.

Bhatia had two birdies on the seventh and the ninth and seemed to be ready to get more before two bogeys on the back nine.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 4: How To Watch ZIM vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Indo-British Aaron Rai, who had shown a lot of promise in the first eight holes on the first day, seemed to have lost that momentum. He shot even par 71 and was 18 places down on his second round to be T-44.

Sahith Theegala had missed the cut.

Also Read | From Shane McMahon’s Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels’ Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler continued his dominant performance with a bogey-free 4-under 67 that included an eagle and two birdies as he moved to 14-under and four clear of the field.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)