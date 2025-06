Iowa [US], June 28 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma advanced into the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open 2025 badminton competition as they registered victories in their quarter-final encounters of the competition here on Friday.

Fourth seed Ayush Shetty, 34th in the men's singles badminton rankings, progressed to the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament after beating former junior world champion Kuo Kuan-lin of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-9 in the quarter-finals.

Down 19-16 in the first game, Ayush Shetty rallied from behind to clinch the opener in a tie-break before wrapping up the second comfortably to win the match in 38 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

Ayush Shetty will face top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals. The last time the two squared off, Chou Tien-chen beat Ayush Shetty in straight games in the semi-finals of the Taipei Open earlier this year.

Saturday's encounter will mark Ayush Shetty's third semi-final appearance of the year, following his run to the last four at the Orleans Masters in March.

Meanwhile, world No. 66 Tanvi Sharma also progressed to the semi-finals after beating Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan, 50th in the badminton rankings, 21-13, 21-16 in the quarters. Tanvi will face world No. 40 and seventh seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine in the semis.

Elsewhere, India's challenge in the men's doubles ended after third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost 21-9, 21-19 to Chiang Chien-Wei and Wu Hsuan-yi of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra's run in women's doubles concluded with a 21-10, 21-14 loss to the USA's Laura Lam and Allison Lee, ending India's challenge in the event.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who led India in the mixed doubles, suffered an opening-round exit on Wednesday. (ANI)

