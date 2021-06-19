Southampton, Jun 19 (PTI) The final session on day two of the World Test Championship final here on Saturday was delayed by 15 minutes due to bad light.

Fading light forced the umpires to take tea slightly earlier than scheduled with India reaching 120 for three.

Virat Kohli (35 not out off 94) had the company of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (13 off 54) when tea was taken.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)