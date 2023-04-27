Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Prannoy HS reached the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships after winning their respective round of 16 matches on Thursday.

Sindhu defeated China's Han Yue by 21-12, 21-15 in just two games. She beat Hsu Wen-chi of Taiwan by 21-15, 22-20 to advance to the round of 16.

"Superb win for Sindhu and she moves into the quarterfinals at #BAC2023: @badmintonphoto #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," said a tweet from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Prannoy also defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia by 21-16, 5-21, 21-18.

"Quarterfinals spot Well played @PRANNOYHSPRI: @badmintonphoto #BAC2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Prannoy HS also downed Myanmar's Phone Pyae Naing by 21-14, 21-9 in the round of 32.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag, also known as 'Sat-Chi' stormed into the quarterfinal by defeating Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung of Korea in their men's doubles match.

"Dominating display of by Sat-Chi as they enter last-8: @badmintonphoto #BAC2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

They had defeated Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong 21-14, 21-17 in their round of 32 match.

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy moved to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 after they got a walk-over in their round of 16 match on Thursday.

The women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy entered the pre-quarters of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships on Wednesday by recording a 21-12, 21-16 win over the Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See in the round of 32 stage. Treesa and Gayatri on the other hand, defeated the Indonesian duo of Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribika Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in their round of 32 match.

In the men's singles competition, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the competition in the round of 16 stage. He lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 22-20, 9-21.

Kidambi advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahum by 21-13, 21-8.

The mixed doubles duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa also lost their round of 16 match to Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-chi and Lee Chih Chen in straight two games by 15-21, 17-21.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023 started from April 25 in Dubai and will go on till April 30. (ANI)

