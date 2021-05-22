New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for a four-year period till 2025.

Sarma, who is also the Vice President of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual AGM and election of the sport's global governing body.

"I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate BWF President as well as my fellow council members on their appointment," Sarma was quoted as saying in a BAI release.

"It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as a badminton powerhouse," he added.

BWF President Paul-Erik Hoyer was re-elected unopposed, so were Deputy President Khunying Patama of Thailand and Vice-President Paul Kurzo of Switzerland.

