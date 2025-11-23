Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 23 (ANI): Centuries from Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, who played his 100th Test match, followed by a brilliant bowling show from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, helped Bangladesh to secure a dominating 217-run win against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

With this victory, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh whitewashed Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

Chasing a daunting target of 508 runs, Ireland started their day's play at 176/6 with Andy McBrine (11*) and Curtis Campher (34*) on strike. Both batters started slowly and kept playing cautious cricket before Andy hit the first boundary of the day against Taijul Islam during the 64th over.

During the 68th over, Islam and Bangladesh finally got a breakthrough. The left-arm spinner removed McBrine for a 53-ball 21. The Ireland batter was adjudged LBW. McBrine's wicket was also the 250th Test wicket for Taijul.

Jordan Neill joined the crease alongside Campher. Neill started positively, hitting a few boundaries at the start of his innings. Curtis reached his maiden Test half-century after he hammered a six against Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the third ball of the 78th over.

Hasan broke the partnership when he clean bowled Neill with a superb delivery during the 82nd over. The Irish batter departed after scoring 30 off 46 deliveries, including five fours and one six.

Bangladesh's Hasan Murad did the rest by claiming the last two wickets, where he dismissed Gavin Hoey (37 off 104 balls) and Matthew Humphreys for a golden duck as hosts secured a convincing win.

For Bangladesh, Taijul (4/104 in 40 overs), Khaled Ahmed (1/45 in 12 overs) and Hasan Murad (4/44 in 22.3 overs) had a brilliant outing with the ball in the second innings.

Harry Tector (50 off 80 balls) and Curtis Campher (71* off 259 deliveries) played fighting knocks for Ireland, but their effort went in vain.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 476 on the board after Rahim slammed 106 runs in his 100th Test. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das made 128 runs. For Ireland, Andy McBrine (6/109 in 33.1 overs) took a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

In response, the visitors were all out for 265 after Lorcan Tucker played a fighting knock of 75 runs. Taijul had a brilliant outing with the ball, claiming four wickets (4/76) in 35.3 overs as hosts took a massive 211-run lead.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60), Shadman Islam (78), Mominul (87) and Mushfiqur (53) helped Bangladesh declare their second innings total at 297/4 and set a massive target of 508-run target.Ireland failed to reach the target and lost the two-match Test series by a massive margin. Before this, the hosts won the opening Test in Syhlet by an innings and 47 runs. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 476 and 297/4d (Mushfiqur 106, Mominul 87, McBrine 6/109) vs Ireland: 265 and 291 (Tucker 75, Campher 71*, Taijul 4/104). (ANI)

