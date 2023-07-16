Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 (ANI): Despite winning the first ODI against India on Sunday, Bangladesh head coach Hashan Tillakaratne emphasised his team's batting problems.

In a low-scoring match, Bangladesh defeated India in their first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, but the former Sri Lankan star argued that their batting is still a problem.

"Well, we were looking at at least 200 plus because the wicket was keeping low, there were no demons on the wicket," Tillakaratne told reporters following their win.

"The wicket played really well. Unfortunately, our batters faltered and were short by 50-60 runs. I think there are a few loose ends that we need to tighten up before the second one. So, we'll have a discussion tomorrow, and we'll come back strongly for the second and third one," he added.

"Of course, yes. Its (batting) is a big concern for us. We've been practicing and we've been training with them. It's all about confidence and going through the process. And I'm sure they will come good in the remaining two games," said the Bangladesh coach.

India was plagued by Bangladeshi spinners in the T20Is, but in the first ODI, a fiery spell by pacer Marufa Akter proved to be too much for India, who were bowled out for 113 and lost by 40 runs.

Marufa concluded with four wickets in her first ODI in Bangladesh, including two with the new ball and two in quick succession in the middle overs. With explosive speed and movement, she astounded India, breaking the back of the chase and recording her best stats in international cricket.

Tillakaratne claimed that they were considering using Marufa Akhter after realising how well the Indian batters were handling their spinners.

"Well, she's (Marufa) one of the top bowlers in the world right now. Also, when, the batters were handling the spinners very well. So, we want to dig the momentum. That's one of the reasons we wanted to bowl Marufa," said Tillakaratne adding that he feels his charges will be stronger in the coming days after gaining enough knowledge and experience," Tillakaratne said.

"Well, it's all about developing yourself. Knowledge wins games, not skills. So it's with the knowledge and skill we can develop them. So, they are developing very fast, they are learning the trade very fast, so it's really good. And I'm sure they will bring in so many positive results in years to come," Bangladesh head coach.

India will face Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. (ANI)

