Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) Bangladesh posted 144 for eight against the Netherlands in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 38 while Bas de Leede took two wickets for 29 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 38; Bas de Leede 2/29).

