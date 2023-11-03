Nyon (Switzerland), Nov 3 (AP) Barcelona lost an appeal to Union of European Football Associations against being fined 500,000 euros (USD 537,000) for misreporting income under financial monitoring rules, the European soccer body said Friday.

UEFA's club finance panel imposed the fine in July after Barcelona declared income in 2022 on profit from “disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers), which are not a relevant income under the regulations.”

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Reclaim Fifth Position With Clinical Victory Over Netherlands, India Retain Top Spot.

UEFA has not specified details of the revenue which was included in its accounts amid financial turmoil for the current Spanish champion.

In June 2022, Barcelona made a deal worth 207 million euros (USD 222 million) with investment firm Sixth Street in exchange for 10% of its domestic broadcast rights income over 25 years.

Also Read | Ben Stokes to Undergo Knee Surgery After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hopes to Be Fit for England’s Tour of India in January.

Barcelona's financial issues led to the club joining a failed launch of the European Super League in 2021, the reluctant departure of Lionel Messi later that year and an inability to bring Messi back for this season when he wanted to return. Messi instead joined Inter Miami. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)