Barcelona [Spain], July 24 (ANI): FC Barcelona announced that it had reached an agreement with English giants Manchester United to get striker Marcus Rashford on loan till July 30, 2026, with an option to buy the English star being a part of the agreement as well.

A statement released by FC Barcelona said, "FC Barcelona and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Marcus Rashford until 30 June 2026. The agreement also establishes an option to buy the English forward."

Also Read | BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match in Dhaka.

The deal was signed in a private meeting in the presence of the club's president, Joan Laporta; the director of the Football Area, and other Board members.

On his first day as a blaugrana, the 27-year-old English forward expressed his excitement and determination ahead of this unique opportunity in his career. "Barca is a place where dreams come true. Here good players can enjoy the game and I really love football."

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Rashford made it clear about his ambitions for the team, saying, "I am looking forward to helping and I want to win trophies. One of the reasons I came is that motivation and the ambition to be a better player."

The former Manchester United star also had praise for manager Hansi Flick, who led the side to a domestic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana just last season.

"The work he did last season was sensational. He has been really important in the whole process," said Rashford before reacting to the warm welcome he has been shown since arriving. "I am really grateful for the welcome that the fans have given me and I cannot wait to make my debut in the jersey," he added.

The Manchester-born striker started his career at local club Fletcher Moss Rangers before being picked up by Manchester United at the age of seven. After being polished and groomed for the future under the youth system, Rashford made his debut for the first team at the age of 18 in February 2016.

His debut in Red clothing was a dream one, under former Barca coach Louis van Gaal. Against Danish side Midtjylland, Rashford scored a brace in the 5-1 win in the Europa League fixture at home, making him United's youngest ever goalscorer in European competition at the time.

Three days later, he made his Premier League debut against Arsenal, starring with a brace and providing an assist for the other. At the age of 18 years and 120 days, Rashford became the third youngest player to score in the league for Manchester United. More records came as he found the net in the derby against Manchester City to become the youngest player to score in the prestigious fixture in the Premier League era.

He made his England debut at the age of 18 years and 208 days, scoring in a friendly against Australia to become the youngest player ever to score on his first appearance for the national side. In 2016, he also became England's youngest-ever player at the European Championships.

Rashford soon became a vital part of Manchester United's attack, taking on the number 10 shirt in 2018. During 2022/23, across all competitions, he scored no less than 30 goals and secured the UEFA Europa League title, two FA Cups, two League Cups, and a Community Shield with the club.

After nine and a half seasons with the first team, Rashford spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. Under Spanish coach Unai Emery, the forward made 17 appearances, scoring four goals and creating five assists. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)