Mumbai, July 15: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been criticized and could face an investigation for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainers during his lavish 18th birthday party this weekend. Spain's Ministry of Social Rights has asked prosecutors to open a probe into the hiring and exposition of the entertainers. Ministry director Jesús Martín Blanco told Europa Press that such hirings "take us back to the Middle Ages." Barcelona Sign Young Swedish Winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen.

A local association for people with disabilities had already condemned the alleged hirings, saying it would take action “legally and socially” against those responsible for promoting such actions. Spanish radio station RAC1 published an interview with one of the entertainers who said he was in the party.

The man said they were all treated with respect. He complained about the reaction against Yamal for hiring them. Yamal celebrated his birthday with a party filled with celebrities. It also included some of his Barcelona teammates.

