Tokyo, Jul 25 (AP) Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

It was Barty's Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title. (AP)

