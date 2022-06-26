Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI): The battle for the two remaining spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will take place in Zimbabwe next month with dates for qualifiers now out along with match schedule of eight participating teams.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B is scheduled between July 11 and 17. It will take place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club.

The event features hosts Zimbabwe alongside Jersey, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Singapore, Uganda and USA - all competing for the two spots that will take the Qualifier B finalists to the World Cup, which will be held between October 16 and November 13 this year.

Singapore and Zimbabwe sealed their places in Qualifier B based on their rankings in the ICC MRF Tyres Men's T20I Team rankings. Netherlands and PNG entered the 2022 qualification pathway at this stage following their finishing position in Round 1 at the 2021 edition, whilst the four remaining teams Hong Kong, Jersey, Uganda and the USA advanced from the regional finals.

Hosts Zimbabwe will take on Singapore in the opener on July 11 with all games streamed live on FanCode in the Indian sub-continent and on ICC.tv across the rest of the world for fans to enjoy.

There will also be in-play and post-play highlights made available on ICC.tv and ICC's Facebook page, as well as live scoring and dedicated editorial coverage across the tournament on the ICC website.

The winner of Qualifier B will go into Group B in Round 1 which has Australia, Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies with the runner-up filling the final spot in Group A which has Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: 'We are very excited for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B to begin. This is the final step in the qualification pathway for the remaining two World Cup spots and we are looking forward to competitive and hard-fought cricket, with a chance for all teams to compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket up for grabs. Fans will be able to cheer on all teams and follow the action by tuning in to ICC.tv or FanCode to find out who will secure their spots in the World Cup.

"We are delighted to be working with Zimbabwe Cricket again and wish all the participating teams the very best of luck in their quest to reach the Men's T20 World Cup 2022," he added. (ANI)

