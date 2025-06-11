Leverkusen (Germany), Jun 11 (AP) Bayer Leverkusen has signed France youth international Axel Tape on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain's under-19 team.

The 17-year-old Tape, a tall defender, signed a “long-term” contract with Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

“Tape is a versatile defensive player, a good footballer with pace, athleticism, and well-developed game-intelligence,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “We see great potential in Axel, and signing him on a free transfer is an important building block in our future-oriented squad planning.”

Tape helped PSG's under-19 team win the French championship last weekend. He made three appearances for the senior team. He was reportedly also a target for Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tape is the second promising young player Leverkusen has signed this offseason after the 19-year-old Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin.

The club is undergoing a shakeup of the squad following coach Xabi Alonso's departure to Real Madrid. Team captain Johnathan Tah did not renew his contract and joined league rival Bayern Munich, and wing-back Jeremie Frimpong switched to Liverpool.

Star player Florian Wirtz is expected to complete a record-breaking transfer to Liverpool in the coming days.

The club appointed former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag as Alonso's replacement, and last week signed Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford.

Leverkusen also signed 21-year-old defender Tim Oermann from relegated Bochum and promptly loaned him to Austrian champion Sturm Graz. Promising midfielder Francis Onyeka went in the other direction to Bochum on loan for next season. (AP)

