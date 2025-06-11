South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Toss Report & Playing XI: Proteas Win Toss And Elect To Field First in World Test Championship Summit Clash At Lord's

South Africa national cricket team are locking horns with defending champions Australia national cricket team at the "home of cricket", the Lord's Cricket Ground for the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final. Temba Bavuma has won the toss and decided that his side South Africa will be bowl first.

Jun 11, 2025 02:42 PM IST
South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Toss Report & Playing XI: Proteas Win Toss And Elect To Field First in World Test Championship Summit Clash At Lord's
Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma. (Photo credits: X/@JayShah)

South Africa vs Australia ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final Toss Report & Playing XI: It all comes down to this one match, the ICC WTC 2025 final. South Africa national cricket team are locking horns with defending champions Australia national cricket team at the "home of cricket", the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Temba Bavuma has won the toss and decided that his side South Africa will be bowl first. SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC WTC 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Australia Cricket Match in London.

South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Toss Report

Both sides have good pace attacks for the summit clash. It would be epic to watch who gets the better with the new ball at this surface, would it be the ace Proteas Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the first innings or the veteran Aussies Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Batters would also have a lot from this iconic venue. Seasoned legends like Steve Smith and Travis Head, would like to score big. But South Africa cricket team also hove some fire in them, which can go for long with batters like Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SA vs AUS World Test Championship Cricket Match Telecast on TV?.

South Africa Playing XI:

1. Aiden Markram, 2. Ryan Rickelton, 3. Wiaan Mulder, 4. Temba Bavuma (c), 5. Tristan Stubbs, 6. David Bedingham, 7. Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8. Marco Jansen, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing XI:

1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

