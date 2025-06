Manchester, June 11: English Premier League side Manchester City have announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old Netherlands international joins from AC Milan, where he has spent the last two seasons. An energetic yet classy operator capable of playing in an attacking or defensive role, Reijnders was named Serie A’s Best Midfielder in 2024/25. That accolade came after netting 15 goals in 54 games, more than doubling his previous best tally in a single campaign. Manchester City Signs Rayan Cherki On Five-Year Long Deal, French Midfielder Joins After 185 Appearances For Lyon.

Manchester City Announce Signing Of Tijjani Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders completes his move to Manchester City! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SiMzx1hgmW — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2025

"I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.

"It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps. I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do," said Reijnders. Before moving to Milan, he made his professional debut at PEC Zwolle in his homeland ahead of becoming a regular at AZ Alkmaar. Since first truly making his mark at AZ in 2020/21, Reijnders has amassed extensive experience at both club and international level. Kevin De Bruyne Set To Sign Two-Year Deal With Serie A Club Napoli: Report.

After making his senior Netherlands debut in 2023, he played all six games at Euro 2024 as his nation reached the semi-finals. He is now available for selection for Man City at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. "We are very happy that Tijjani has joined us, and we’re excited for him to join Pep’s squad. He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands. Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength,” said Director of Football Hugo Viana.

