Munich, Sep 14 (AP) Bayern Munich has offered free coronavirus tests to fans with tickets for next week's Super Cup in Hungary.

The Hungarian authorities require fans arriving for the traditional European season opener to have a certified negative result from a recent test for the virus before they are allowed into the country.

The club says 3,000 Bayern fans with tickets for the game can be tested on Sept. 21 and 22 at a parking lot next to the stadium.

Bayern won the Champions League and will play Europa League winner Sevilla in the Super Cup on Sept. 24.

UEFA is using the game as a test event for allowing fans back into stadiums for its club and national team competitions. (AP)

