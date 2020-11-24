Melbourne [Australia], November 24 (ANI): Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Liam Hatcher for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season ten.

The club has also extended contracts with batter Nick Larkin and bowler Jackson Coleman through the end of the BBL 11 season.

The 24-year old Hatcher is currently part of the NSW Blues state squad and has previously been part of the squad at Sydney Thunder.

"I am pretty excited to be joining the Melbourne Stars ahead of the upcoming season," Hatcher said in an official statement.

"I had heard lots of good things about the club and the environment through Nick Larkin and I am looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaches ahead of our first match in Canberra," he added.

Melbourne Stars Head Coach David Hussey welcomed the news.

"We are glad to have Liam on board this season and he will add further depth to our bowling stocks," Hussey said.

"Nick Larkin and Jackson Coleman have been great contributors for the club and we are glad to have them confirmed until the end of BBL|11. They both bring different skills to our squad," Hussey added. (ANI)

