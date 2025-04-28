New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): There were plans to expand to 84 matches by 2025 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they were delayed because of a tight schedule and broadcasters not wanting too many double-headers. However, expansion is still being considered for the future, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The IPL has a fixed slot in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the next two years, running from mid-March to the end of May. Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, told ESPNcricinfo that the BCCI will seriously think about expanding the tournament to a full home-and-away format with 94 matches for the next media-rights cycle, which starts in 2028.

"Definitely, that might be an opportunity," Dhumal said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game," he added.

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point... So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games," he noted.

"Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term but given the landscape, how it is changing and evolving over the years, maybe at some point in time we would look and take that option," he remarked.

"There's been so much cricket: we came back from Australia from a Test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn't make sense from going from 74 to 84 (in 2025), but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we'll take that call," he noted.

The length of the IPL window will be discussed next year when cricket boards plan the next FTP. Several franchise officials told ESPNcricinfo that they prefer a 94-match season, but it would depend on whether broadcasters are interested, especially after the Reliance-Disney merger to create JioStar in India.

TV and streaming viewership usually drops midway through the IPL season. Broadcasters blame this on fans getting tired of too many matches. The 2025 IPL will last nine weeks, with 12 double-headers planned. Expanding to a full home-and-away season would probably need two more weeks added to the international calendar.

"Ten is a good number for now," Dhumal said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play... I don't see any scope in the short term. Going forward, with how this whole landscape evolves, we'll take a call accordingly," he noted.

Dhumal called the 2025 IPL season a success, praising the strong competition among teams and the rise of young Indian players. He also said it would be great if a team that has never won the IPL before could become champions this season, with Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all still fighting for a playoff spot.

"Every year, it's been growing," Dhumal said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We are very glad how the fans have loved this tournament, and the broadcast numbers and in-stadia numbers are all phenomenal. We are hoping to carry on with this being a special edition, the 18th edition. We are very sure that it'll continue to grow in the way we've seen over the last 17 years," he noted.

"Definitely, I would want somebody who has never won the tournament to lift the trophy this year. DC has done exceptionally well over the last few years, but they've not won. Punjab Kings made it to one final, and RCB, off and on, have done well. If some of these teams compete against each other in the final, we'll know for sure that we will have a new winner, then I'll be very happy for the tournament," he added. (ANI)

