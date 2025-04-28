Mumbai, April 28: Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. During the run-fest on Sunday afternoon, various records toppled as both sides fought hard for victory. Here is a look at the records broken during the fixture. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Mumbai Indians' Highest Wicket-taker in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Third Fastest to 4000 IPL runs

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: X/@IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav took 2,714 deliveries to complete 4,000 runs in the cash-rich IPL, the third fastest in the history of the tournament. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are the only players ahead of him on the list.

Ten Consecutive Scores of 25-plus in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav scripted another feat to his name after registering 10 consecutive scores of 25-plus for Suryakumar in IPL 2025, following his 54 off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. He became just the second batter to achieve such a streak after Robin Uthappa posted ten consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL 2014.

Leading MI Wicket-Taker

Jasprit Bumrah claims Aiden Markram's wicket (Photo Credit: X@MIPaltan)

With 174 scalps under his belt, Jasprit Bumrah dethroned Mumbai Indians icon Lasith Malinga to become the all-time leading wicket-taker for the five-time champions.

MI's Special Unbeaten Record

Mumbai Indians (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

While defending a 200-plus target, the Mumbai Indians have never suffered a defeat on 16 occasions. Among all the franchises, MI is the only team to defend all their 200-plus totals in the IPL. Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Slams ‘Opinionated Keyboard Warriors’ for Making Son Angad Bumrah ‘Topic of Entertainment’.

150 Victories

Jasprit Bumrah wicket celebration for Mumbai Indians (Photo: X/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians became the first team to register 150 wins in IPL history, which includes two via a Super Over.