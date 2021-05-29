Dublin [Ireland], May 29 (ANI): All-rounder Gareth Delany has been forced to withdraw from the Ireland men's squad for World Cup Super League fixtures against the Netherlands after sustaining a knee injury.

Ben White has been called up as his replacement. The late change was made ahead of the squad's departure on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, Gareth didn't take part in yesterday's Munster Reds versus Northern Knights match at Pembroke after he sustained a knee injury during the warm-ups," Mark Rausa, Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services at Cricket Ireland, said in an official statement.

"We have ruled him out of the Netherlands tour and will send him for further assessment, before starting him on a rehabilitation programme ahead of the upcoming home internationals," Rausa added.

White, 22, is a leg-spinner who featured as part of the Ireland Wolves squad that travelled to Bangladesh in February/March, and again as part of the Wolves squad at home against Netherlands A in early May.

The series between Ireland and Netherlands will be played in Utrecht, and will involve a three-match ODI series with points won going towards qualification for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

Netherlands is making a belated start to their CWC Super League campaign due to the logistical complications of the coronavirus pandemic, they can still climb as high as fifth on the ladder if they win their series against Ireland 3-0.

Ireland, currently 10th with 10 points, could move as high as second with a 3-0 win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)