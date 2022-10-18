Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) Fancied Bengal produced an all-round display to rout Sikkim by 84 runs in their Group C Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bengal were served well by Sudip Kumar Gharami's 43-ball 56, Shahbaz Ahmed's 33-ball 43 before wicketkeeper Agniv Pan blazed away to an unbeaten 34 in just 12 deliveries.

Thanks to their efforts, Bengal made a competitive 179 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. There were two wickets apiece for Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh and Ankur Malik.

In reply, Sikkim were restricted to 95 for eight with only two of their batters reaching double figures at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B.

Pradipta Pramanik and Karan Lal were the most successful bowlers for Bengal, returning with figures of 2/11 and 2/5, respectively.

Set a stiff target, Sikkim were never in the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Brief scores:

Bengal 179/6 in 20 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami's 56, Shahbaz Ahmed's 43, Agniv Pan 34) beat Sikkim 95/8 in 20 overs (Ashish Thapa 21; Karan Lal 2/5, Pradipta Pramanik 2/11) by 84 runs.

Chandigarh 150/6 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 52; Sumit Ruikar 2/16) lost to Chhattisgarh 156/2 in 20 overs (Amandeep Khare 73, Harpreet Singh 60).

