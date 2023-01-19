Rohtak, Jan 19 (PTI) Pacer Akash Deep continued to shine with the ball, picking up three scalps in the second innings to add to his five-wicket haul in the first essay as Bengal eye an innings victory over Haryana in a Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Thursday.

At stumps on the third day, Haryana were struggling at 177 for 7, requiring 79 more runs to make Bengal bat again.

Akash Deep (3/37) removed Himanshu Rana (16), RP Sharma (1) and skipper Harshal Patel (1) to compound Haryana's misery after fellow pacers Mukesh Kumar (2/53) and Ishan Porel (2/36) had done the early damage with the scalps of C K Bishnoi (55) and Yuvraj Singh (78 off 187 balls, 7x4s, 1x6).

Asked to follow-on after conceding a 256-run lead, Haryana began the second innings well with openers Bishnoi and Yuvraj adding 129 runs for the first wicket. The duo looked in control and appeared to be taking the home team to safety before Porel struck the first blow, dismissing Bishnoi.

Three balls later, Porel had Ankit Kumar trapped LBW for a duck.

Yuvraj and Himanshu Rana (16) added 27 runs for the third wicket before Akash Deep got into the act by sending back the latter.

Haryana subsequently lost four wickets for 15 runs after Yuvraj was scalped by Mukesh Kumar to find themselves in trouble.

Brief Scores:

At Rohtak: Bengal 419 all out in 113.4 overs (Anustup Majumdar 145, Abhimanyu Easwaran 57; Harshal Patel 4/80) vs Haryana 163 all out in 52 overs (Sumit Kumar 70 not out; Akash Deep 5/61, Ishan Porel 2/29) and 177 for 7 in 69 overs (Yuvraj Singh 78, C K Bishnoi 55; Akash Deep 3/37). Haryana trails by 79 runs. At Meerut: Odisha 226 all out in 87 overs (Shantanu Mishra 109, Rajesh Dhuper 62; Kunal Yadav 5/47) and 152 for 1 in 41 overs (Subhransu Senapati 91 batting, Anurag Sarangi 52 batting) vs Uttar Pradesh 362 all out in 100.3 overs (Priyam Garg 122, Rinku Singh 108, Dhruv Jurel 44; Suryakant Pradhan 4/76). Odisha lead by 16 runs.

At Dehradun: Baroda 86 all out and 336 for 7 in 102 overs (Shashank Rawat 89, Vishnu Solanki 79, Priyanshu Moliya 36, N A Rathva 35 batting; Swapnil K Singh 3/80) vs Uttarakhand 199 all out in 77.4 overs (Swapnil Singh 63, Akhil Rawat 45; Ninad Rathva 4/19, Babashafi Pathan 2/44). Baroda leads by 223 runs.

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 346 all out in 104.5 overs (Ankit Kalsi 160, Mayank Dagar 58; Imliwati Lemtur 5/74) and 263 for 3 declared in 46 overs (Prashant Chopra 115, Raghav Dhawan 46) vs Nagaland 233 all out in 79.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 96, Hokaito Zhimomi 41; Vinay Galetiya 6/62) and 31 for 4 in 17 overs. Nagaland needs 346 runs to win.

