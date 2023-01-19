India women’s team would be hoping to get their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2023 next month underway when they take on their counterparts from South Africa in the first game of the tri-series on Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Harmanpreet Kaur and her side have not been at their best in recent times in the shortest format of the game as they were trounced 4-1 by Australia in their last outing before this series. However, with the new year, they will hope to start afresh and it all begins today as the Women in Blue seek to put together a solid performance against the hosts. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the South Africa Tri-Series in India and they will provide a live telecast of the 1st T20I in India. But will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND-Ws SA-W 1st T20I? IND-W vs SA-W T20 Tri-Series 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match in East London.

South Africa had a disappointing time at the Commonwealth Games in England last year but managed to sign off from the tournament on a high, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. India had made it to the final of the CWG 22, where they came out as the second-best team, securing a silver made after a loss to Australia in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur would have the experience of Shikha Pandey, with the veteran fast bowler making a comeback to the side. West Indies would also be in action in this tri-series.

Is IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I at East London on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But, IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND-W vs SA-W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I, SA Tri-Series 2023 Live Radio Commentary

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary on the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide a live stream of the live commentary of India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).