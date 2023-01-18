Jamshedpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Former champions Bengaluru FC dished out a dominating display to prevail over home side Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru wasted no time in opening their account and drew the first blood in the seventh minute when Prabir Das' lovely service inside the box was converted by Rohit Kumar.

From there on, the hosts were forced to play catch-up and had some attacks but none of them translated into goals.

BFC defence also did well to soak all the pressure and in the 34th minute Fijian forward Roy Krishna nailed a shot from well outside the box to give them a 2-0 cushion at half-time.

JFC will be disappointed with their effort in the attacking third as they earned as many as 10 corners but failed to put the BFC defenders under pressure.

In the 62nd minute, Siva Narayanan took the assist from Javier Hernandez to complete a hat-trick of wins.

It was soon after the missed attempt from Ritwik Das, BFC launch a counter-attack with Hernandez in the front.

He rushed forward and then found Siva free to his right as he cut in a bit to take the ball close to the edge of the box and then shot it past the diving Vishal Yadav.

The Blues now have jumped to number 7, and are now one point away from FC Goa, who are positioned sixth.

