Kapalua (US), Jan 6 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia, the wiry left-handed Indian-American golfer, shot a fine 64 to rise into the Top-10 of the Sentry, the opening event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.

Bhatia, who earned his maiden breakthrough win last season, shot 69 in the first round and is now 13-under and three shots behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.

Overnight leader Indian-American Sahith Theegala added 69 to his first round 64 to lie Tied-9th alongside Bhatia.

Bhatia had a bogey-free round, while Theegala had five birdies and one bogey.

World No. 1 Scheffler, who won his last start at the Albany in Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge, continued his fine form as he carded a nine-under 64 after his first round 66 to get to 16-under at the par—73 Plantation course.

Scheffler leads England's jet-lagged Tyrell Hatton (69-62), Brendon Todd (67-64) and Sungjae Im (65-66).

Hatton took just over 25 hours to get from London to Maui and it included a mechanical delay and a three-hour layover in Los Angeles. Yet he shot 62, which was his lowest round as a pro. The scores were as all 59 players broke par.

Scheffler was voted PGA TOUR Player of the Year for the second straight time. Now he is ready to start another fine season.

FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland made an eagle putt from just over 50 feet on the closing hole for a 67 that left him two shots back in a group that featured Collin Morikawa (67), Chris Kirk (65) and Byeong Hun An (64).

Korea's Byeong Hun An closed with a stunning eagle on way to a sparkling nine-under 64 and he joined compatriot Sungjae Im in the title hunt.

The 32-year-old An, who is chasing his maiden PGA TOUR victory, soared into tied fifth place on 14-under 132.

