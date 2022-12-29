Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Bengaluru riders Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa scored dominating wins in their respective superbike categories in the third round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship here on Thursday.

Alimon continued his win-spree in the Unrestricted category as he took the honours on a Kawasaki Ninja H2, in a record time of 07.556 seconds over 302 metres to repeat his Round-2 victory, as he finished ahead of Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) and Attaulla Baig, also from Bengaluru.

Alimon, thus, set the fastest time at the MIC, bettering the previous best of 07.749 by Muddappa. The victory also gave Alimon an unassailable 32-point lead over Baig in the championship standings with a round to spare.

Earlier, Muddappa, the multiple National champion, was in his elements in the 1051-1650cc category astride a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, with a winning time of 07.910 seconds while Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) and Wednesday's Round-2 winner Md Riyaz (Hyderabad) came in second and third, respectively.

After three rounds, Muddappa leads Riyaz by 20 points in the championship stakes.

Another Bengaluru rider, Anish Damodara Shetty (PRN Motorsports) notched up a splendid win in the 361-550cc class on a KTM RC-390 bike, while Mumbai's Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing) topped in the Girls category (Stock 165cc), riding a Yamaha R15.

The fourth and concluding round of the 2022 Championship will be run at the same venue on Friday. PTI

